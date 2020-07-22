Elizabeth Ansell White, 94, of Chesapeake, passed away in her home on July 20, 2020. She was born May 11, 1926 in Knotts Island, NC. She was the daughter of Willie Jordan Ansell and Harriett Emily Ansell. Elizabeth was predeceased by her loving husband, Sidney W. White and survived by her daughter, Cindy White-Shaddix and her granddaughter, Sara Elizabeth Shaddix and a host of loving family and friends.
A graveside service will be held, Friday, July 24, 2020 at 3pm at Rosewood Memorial Park. It will be officiated by Kent Ansell. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
