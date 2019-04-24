Elizabeth (Lorraine) B. Johnson, 86, of Chesapeake, Virginia left to be with the Lord and her husband of 55 years, Jesse F. Johnson Jr. on April 22, 2019. She was born in Bulls Gap, Tennessee to the late George and Grace Butler. She devoted a large part of her early life to raising and supporting family and worked for the United Way and the ISSOT organization within the Federal Government. She was the matriarch of her extended family and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and many siblings. She is survived by her children, Larry A. Johnson, Margaret J. Sheppard and her favorite son in-law Chris and Thomas R. Johnson and her favorite daughter in-law Terri; three brothers, David Butler (Peggy), James Butler (Bobbi) and John Butler (Dotti); six sisters, Delores Haun (Fred), Pat Davis, Norma Geer, Gloria Carter, Teresa Ricketts (John), and Karen Rhodes (Buck); five grandchildren, Kristin Tobin (Tyler), Kimberly Lyddane (Cliff), her favorite grandson Brian Sheppard (Ashley), Shelly Johnson, Amanda Walton (Jeff); five great grandchildren, Shelby and Riley Sheppard and Kade, Blake, and Bryce Walton.A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Friday, April 26, 2019 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel, by Rev. Frank Carter. Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Maulsoeum. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Thursday evening from 7 to 8:30 PM and other times at 4709 Condor Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia.www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary