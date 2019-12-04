|
Elizabeth Callcote Johnson Mathers, July 28, 1914 - November 29, 2019.
A Renaissance woman of uncompromising integrity, extraordinary intellect, loving devotion to friends and family, and a delightful wit. Born in Isle of Wight County, Virginia on July 28,1914, she was the only child of the Honorable Albert Sidney Johnson, Esq. and Elizabeth Littleton Batten Johnson. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, James Alexander Lamond Mathers, M.D.
Left to hold her in their hearts and minds forever are her son, James Alexander Lamond Mathers, Jr. M.D. (Susan) and her daughter, Elizabeth Mathers Davis (Ted). Her grandchildren, Margaret Davis Malanuk (Chris), Elizabeth Lamond Davis, Erik Carlton Mathers (Rebecka), James Alexander Lamond Mathers III (Fran), and Constance Helena Stemmle. Gigi is also survived by her great grandchildren Christopher and Casey Malanuk, Elliott, Victoria and Walter Mathers, Samantha Mathers, and Audrey Stemmle.
Elizabeth was a graduate of The College of William and Mary and The University of Virginia. She happily participated in many organizations and clubs throughout her life including Chi Omega Fraternity, Daughters of the American Revolution, St. Andrews Golf Club Hastings on the Hudson, The Englewood Field Club, The Tenafly Study Group, the Church of the Atonement, Princess Anne Country Club, Linkhorn Park Garden Club and Choir Practice.
A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, December 7, 2019, 2 PM at St. Luke's Cemetery, 14477 Benns Church Blvd, Smithfield, VA 23430. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk VA 23434. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
The family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude for her excellent care to the staff of Franke at Seaside, Kiel Health Center and Lutheran Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Lutheran Hospice, Suite 46, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, 29464.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 4, 2019