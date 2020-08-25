Elizabeth Carter Perry, 99, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. She was born in Gates Co., NC to the late Lloyd and Minnie Carter. She was a charter member of Pinecrest Baptist Church and retired as a librarian from Chesapeake Public Schools. She is predeceased by her husband, Harrell T. Perry; a son, L. Glenn Perry; a sister, Minnie Bremer; a brother, Richard Earl Carter; and a grandson, Colton G. Perry.She is survived by her son, H. Wayne Perry and wife Marsha; a brother, Robert R. Carter and wife Judith; two grandchildren, Lindsay and Courtney; and three great grandchildren.All services will remain private. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling arrangements.