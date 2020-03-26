|
Elizabeth Canady Williams, 83, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth to the late Elizabeth and Luke D. Canady, Sr. She was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church and worked as a cafeteria worker for Chesapeake Public Schools. She is predeceased by her husband, Murrell E. Williams; a sister, Marie Williams; seven brothers, John "Buddy" Staklasa, Raymond "Pat" Staklasa, Luke D. Canady, Jr., Corin E. Canady, Eugene Canady, James Canady and Howard Canady.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth "Beth" Webb; two sons, Fred Wray and Darrell Williams; two grandsons, Tommy J. Webb, Jr. and Chris E. Webb, Sr.; three great grandsons, Chris E. Webb, Jr., William P. Webb and Freddy Bisogno.
A memorial service at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 26, 2020