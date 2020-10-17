1/1
Elizabeth Cannon Smead
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Cannon Marshburn Smead, 88, of 122 Powhatan Trail, Edenton, NC, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Chowan River Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Mrs. Smead was born in the Green Sea community of Horry County, SC on January 4, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Walter Carl and Zula Belle White Cannon. A retired sales clerk, she was formerly employed with Roses Department Store in Portsmouth, Virginia. While living in Portsmouth, she and her family attended Fairview Heights Baptist Church, and since moving to the Arrowhead community of Chowan County, she had attended Open Door Church and enjoyed membership in the Chowan Ruritan Club.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by both her husbands, D.C. Marshburn and Walter Henry Smead; two daughters, Billie Sue Marshburn Ellington and Cynthia Leah Marshburn O'Clair; and by her son, Steven Anthony Marshburn.

Surviving are two daughters, Mary Ann Marshburn Runyon and Elizabeth Diane Marshburn Orrell, both of Edenton; her longtime companion, Fritz Ard; sons-in-law, John Ellington and Floyd Davis; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

With the circumstances of the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private burial will be next to her first husband on the Marshburn lot in Olive Branch Cemetery in Portsmouth, VA. The family will hold a memorial service at a later time when it is safer for family and friends to gather.

Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory
735 Virginia Road
Edenton, NC 27932
252-482-9993
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved