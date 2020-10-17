Elizabeth Cannon Marshburn Smead, 88, of 122 Powhatan Trail, Edenton, NC, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Chowan River Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Smead was born in the Green Sea community of Horry County, SC on January 4, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Walter Carl and Zula Belle White Cannon. A retired sales clerk, she was formerly employed with Roses Department Store in Portsmouth, Virginia. While living in Portsmouth, she and her family attended Fairview Heights Baptist Church, and since moving to the Arrowhead community of Chowan County, she had attended Open Door Church and enjoyed membership in the Chowan Ruritan Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by both her husbands, D.C. Marshburn and Walter Henry Smead; two daughters, Billie Sue Marshburn Ellington and Cynthia Leah Marshburn O'Clair; and by her son, Steven Anthony Marshburn.
Surviving are two daughters, Mary Ann Marshburn Runyon and Elizabeth Diane Marshburn Orrell, both of Edenton; her longtime companion, Fritz Ard; sons-in-law, John Ellington and Floyd Davis; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
With the circumstances of the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private burial will be next to her first husband on the Marshburn lot in Olive Branch Cemetery in Portsmouth, VA. The family will hold a memorial service at a later time when it is safer for family and friends to gather.
