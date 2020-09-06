1/1
Elizabeth Carol Donahoe
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Elizabeth Carol Donahoe, daughter of Omer and Anne Donahoe, born in Norfolk, Va. September, 1945, passed away in her home in Washington DC at age 74 of natural causes on August 25, 2020.

Being a Navy brat, "Bets" spent her early years in Virginia Beach, Texas, California, Hawaii, New York, and finally settling in Washington DC. in her early thirties. Bets first worked in advertising and then for years at the World Bank until her retirement. She loved her many friends, the ocean, and going fast, especially on a sail boat. She was an avid reader and a beautiful poet. She saw the world through the eyes of an artist, and this could be felt by all those close to her.

Bets is survived by her mother, Anne Donahoe, brother John and spouse Sonja Donahoe, brother David and spouse Jennifer Kellow, and her niece Camber Lily Donahoe and spouse Blake Barsan.

Memorial services for Bets will be held at Galilee Episcopal Church in Virginia Beach Tuesday September 8th, 2020 at 11:00 AM.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Galilee Episcopal Church
