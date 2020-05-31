Elizabeth Carol Smith, 88, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020 at her home in Virginia Beach with her family.



Betty Carol was born in Wheeling, West Virginia and was preceded in death by her parents, Asa & Evelyn Chandler, and her brothers John Clark and Asa Chandler. She left behind her siblings; Donald Chandler (Ithaca, NY) and Patricia Wilkie (Roanoke Rapids, NC), as well as her three children; Chuck Webb, Pamela Harman, & Yvonne Webb Moore and her grandchildren; Jaclyn Moore, Jordan Bowser, Josh Moore, and Taylor Harman. She was blessed with two great grandsons, Declan Bowser (5) and Colton Albert (7 months) who lit up her life. She was retired as a primary school teacher in Dorchester County and relocated to Virginia Beach, VA.



MaMa will be remembered as a strong, loving mother and grandmother. When she wasn't going on adventures or travels with her friends and family, she could be found reading mystery novels, swimming, bowling, skiing or sailing. If you were going through a tough time, she would kindly advise, "Knockers Up!" If you came to visit or call her, she would always ask how she could make you more comfortable. If it was around the holidays, she would have a tin of her renowned homemade candied nuts on hand as a gift. She will be dearly missed for her quick wit, sense of humor, and direct nature. Rest easy dear MaMa.



