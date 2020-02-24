The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Elizabeth Chick "Lizzie" Currey

Elizabeth Chick "Lizzie" Currey Obituary
Liz passed away on February 22, 2020 at home with family. She was born on February 27, 1942 in Roseton, NY. Raised in Newburgh, NY, she left in 1961 with her husband, Naval Officer John Currey. Her life of adventures took her to live in 6 states and Guam before retiring in Virginia. She will be greatly missed by her husband of 58 years, 3 children, 5 grandchildren, and many friends.

A Visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Chesapeake Chapel, 1416 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake, VA. A funeral service will be held Wednesday February 26, at 10am at the Chesapeake Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts, with burial to follow in Meadowbrook Memorial.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to .

Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 24, 2020
