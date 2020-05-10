Elizabeth Clemmons Miller
1922 - 2020
Elizabeth Clemmons Miller, 97, our beloved mother passed away on April 30, 2020 at Seaside/ Atlantic Shores.

Betty was born on June 22, 1922 to the late John James and Elizabeth Gregg Clemmons in Florence, SC. She was a devoted Naval wife to the late Cdr. John Redmond Miller, Jr. who preceded her in death in 1979. Living thru the many wars, Great Depression and Dad's long deployments. Mom instilled in each of us independence, to love each other and the importance of family.

She is survived by her five daughters: Elizabeth M. Robinson, Catherine M. Reitzel (Richard), Rebecca M. Waller (Mike), Johnna M. Holland (Bob) and Margaret Miller.

Predeceased by her brother Jimmy Clemmons. She is also survived by her sister Flora Anne "Sissy" Forrester, sister-in-laws Susie Arden and Jane Miller, along with many nieces and nephews.

Betty was crowned "Miss Florence" in 1939. She attended Longwood College, a member of The National Society of The Colonial Dames. She loved music, to play Bridge, sing to her daughters, sew and dance, passing on her childhood songs to her 12 grandchildren; Chris Meiners (Ingrid), James Meiners, Rebecca Abecassis (Andre'), Chip Collier (Carolyn), Greg Collier, Sterling Reitzel (Lauren), Whitney Waller (Todd Stafford), Louise Beale (Justin), Amber Perry (Mike), Barrett Holland (Betsy), Simon Doyle and Savannah Hibbs, seventeen great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

Betty Enjoyed working for Dr. Bud Duval and Dr. Dag. Zapatero for over 20 years.

The family would like to thank the wonderful nursing care at Seaside (Nurse Dee, Judy, Lakida and many more) and the employees at Atlantic Shores, The Freda H. Gordon Hospice Care (Emily & Wanda), FamilyCare Senior Solutions and caregiver Diane.

A graveside will take place at a later date in Florence, SC.

Moms five daughters will always keep her close in their hearts and wonderful memories.

Condolences may be expressed at www.candfservices.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.
Graveside service
