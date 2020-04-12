|
Elizabeth Compson "Punky" Wardrup passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020.
She was born on January 5, 1940 in Richmond, Virginia and was raised in Danville, Virginia. Elizabeth attended Randolph-Macon Womans College, University of Hawaii, and American University. She led a boy scout troop in Springfield Va, taught Sunday School at Eastern Shore Chapel in Virginia Beach, and was president of the Alanton Garden Club.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents Ray Michael Compson, Sr. and Hallie C. Compson, daughter Suzannah Compson Wardrup and her husband Ross Flippen, and former husband Leo C. Wardrup, Jr.
She is survived by her son Leo C (Jay) Wardrup III and wife Connie, daughter Ashley Griffiths and husband Mark, grandchildren Kathryn Wardrup, Carmen Flippen, and Hallie Griffiths, as well as nieces Anne and Mary Compson and nephew Ray Compson. She is also survived by her cousin Edsel of Manakin-Sabot, Virginia, and brother Mike Compson of Danville, Virginia.
We would like to extend our gratitude to her kind hospice nurses, Jeannette Darden and Cindy Petkash for all of their help and support, as well as to all of her neighbors, friends, and faithful companion, Stella.
Memorial donations may be made to the Eastern Shore Chapel Food Pantry or to the .
