Elizabeth (Betty) Boggs Cunningham, 91, was reunited with her beloved â€œFrancieâ€ on February 11, 2019. Betty grew up in Portsmouth, Virginia, graduating from St. Josephâ€™s High School, then from St. Josephâ€™s College in Emmitsburg, MD. She lived briefly in Charlottesville, VA after marrying Francis J. Cunningham, Jr. in St. Paul Catholic Church in Portsmouth. Following his graduation from UVA, they moved to Maryland for several years, then on to California for 14 years before finally settling in Chicago, IL in 1977. During this time she raised three children and traveled extensively around the world.In her later years, Betty took great enjoyment in the births and progress of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her Catholic faith was of paramount importance in her life.Betty is predeceased by her parents, Chesley Boggs and Margaret Boggs; brother James Boggs; and daughter Kerry Cunningham. She is survived by her son Francis J. Cunningham, III (Jan); daughter Kristin Panek (Frank); granddaughters Kara Peters (Robert), Kelly Roof (Eric), and Katie Bernards (Mike); grandsons James Feffer (Trish) and Kevin Peters; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in Hampton Roads.The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 15, at Foster Funeral Home, 1926 High St., Portsmouth. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 16, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 522 High St., Portsmouth. Interment will immediately follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery, 2701 Elm Ave., Portsmouth. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.