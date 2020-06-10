Elizabeth Dodson Bothwell
1948 - 2020
Elizabeth "Betty Lou" Louise Dodson Bothwell, 71, passed away June 6, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth to the late Raymond and Mary Ellen Wade Dodson.

Betty Lou was a retired accounting tech for the U. S. Coast Guard. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister who was loved and cherished by all who knew her. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was a faithful member of Sandy Bottom Christian Church in Madison Heights, Virginia. Originally from the Tidewater, Virginia area, she resided in Lynchburg, Virginia since 2008.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Michael Parnham. She is survived by her second husband, John H. Bothwell; two daughters, Andrea Tabor (Billy) and Heather At Lee (Rick); 1 step-daughter, Elizabeth Bothwell Thurnher (Wayne); a brother, Thomas Ray Dodson, Sr.; a sister, Jean Marie Klecka; and 12 grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 12 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 3920 Airline Blvd., Chesapeake. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
1926 HIGH ST
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 397-2391
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
Betty was such a sweet, funny lady. She loved God, her family and her friends. Her gift was definitely as an encourager.
Patricia Gilbert
Friend
June 9, 2020
Words cannot express my sorrow.
Siane Butler Tucker
Friend
June 9, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Natalie Holland
June 9, 2020
My deepest condolences at the loss of your beloved wife and mother. She fought the good fight.
Carolyn Poole Johnson
(Michael's cousin)
Carolyn Johnson
Friend
June 9, 2020
I will miss you Aunt Betty!
Natalie (Tina) Holland
Family
June 9, 2020
Betty was truly an incredible woman, full of love, sincerity, & joy. She will be immensely missed. Our hearts mourn for John, family, and friends. You are all in our thoughts, and we are here for you always.
Ted, Tonia, Sydney, & Spencer Saxman
Family
June 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Andrea and family. She certainly was a wonderful person, and a strong fighter.
Susan Smith
Friend
June 9, 2020
We will always remember the family cookouts and the fun times we had whenever you were here. I (Angela) will always treasure the joy when you first became a Grandma. You were so happy. Love you Betty, Tommy and Angela
Angela Klecka
Family
June 8, 2020
Betty Lou and I were classmates at Portsmouth Catholic High School. I was glad that we were able to reconnect when she came to our class get together. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. Our prayers go out to her family. Sam Grillo
Sam Grillo
Classmate
