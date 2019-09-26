|
Elizabeth "Betty" Etheridge Henley, age 91, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019, at the Seaside facility of Atlantic Shores in Virginia Beach, VA. She is predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Robert E. Henley, Jr. She was a lifelong resident of Princess Anne County and the City of Virginia Beach.
Betty graduated high school and Tidewater Community College with honors. She also completed coursework at the University of Virginia. She retired after 50 years of service with the City of Virginia Beach and Commonwealth of Virginia, as the Clerk of Court for the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
During her 50 year career, she served on numerous administrative and professional boards, at both the city and state levels, including Past President of the statewide District Court/Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Associations. She was a humble sort and rarely divulged her contributions to her profession to those around her. Some of her fondest memories were of working with Virginia Beach's finest judges, attorneys, and court staff. She was a devoted member of the Charity Methodist Church adult choir and served as assistant to the choir director for many years.
Betty was an exceptional wife, mother, and sister. She was one of thirteen children born to the late Vernon Ackiss Etheridge and Elizabeth E. Etheridge of Creeds/Virginia Beach. She is survived by two daughters, June Henley Moore (husband Cliff) and Gwen Henley Montgomery (husband Mark), siblings, Benjamin "Bennie" James Etheridge and Louise Etheridge Harrell, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by several siblings: Mildred E. Wilson, William T. "Tony" Etheridge, Vernon Alfred "Jack" Etheridge, Rosa E. "Polly" Flora, Wilson E. "Dick" Etheridge, Harrison L. "Harry" Etheridge, Bertie E. Trump, Florence E. Nicklas, Nelson J. "Jerry" Etheridge, and Anita E. Harrell.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Atlantic Shores in Virginia Beach, who have so lovingly cared for Betty during the last 10 years.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Friday, September 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Charity Cemetery.
For those who wish to make a donation, the family recommends, a donation be made to Atlantic Shores, 1200 Atlantic Shores Dr., Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Attention: Employee Gift Fund. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 26, 2019