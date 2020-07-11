Elizabeth Abbott 87 passed on July 5,2020. She was born March 27,1933 in Washington, NC. Elizabeth was married to the late Charlie Abbott II .Elizabeth was employed at the Circuit court and City Hall of Norfolk, VA for over thirty years until her retirement. Elizabeth was a member of Metropolitan A.M.E Zion Church where she was involved in several ministries such as the Deaconess, missionary , stewardess and culinary arts. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Charlie Abbott II; daughter, Geneva Edwards; parents, John and Bonnie Graddy; two sisters, one brother; and yorkie, August. She leaves to cherish her memories, daughters, Doris Graddy, Leola Earl of VA Beach, Patricia Edwards and LaRochelle Thompson of Norfolk; two sons Felton Edwards (Cleo) of Norfolk and Charlie L Abbott III (Tami) of Winston Salem, NC; nine grandchildren and one brother David Graddy (Carolyn) of Norfolk, Va.Funeral services will be 11 am Monday July 13,2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service 120 W. Berkley Ave. Viewing Sunday July 12,2020 Metropolitan Berkley



