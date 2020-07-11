1/
Elizabeth Graddy Abbott
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Abbott 87 passed on July 5,2020. She was born March 27,1933 in Washington, NC. Elizabeth was married to the late Charlie Abbott II .Elizabeth was employed at the Circuit court and City Hall of Norfolk, VA for over thirty years until her retirement. Elizabeth was a member of Metropolitan A.M.E Zion Church where she was involved in several ministries such as the Deaconess, missionary , stewardess and culinary arts. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Charlie Abbott II; daughter, Geneva Edwards; parents, John and Bonnie Graddy; two sisters, one brother; and yorkie, August. She leaves to cherish her memories, daughters, Doris Graddy, Leola Earl of VA Beach, Patricia Edwards and LaRochelle Thompson of Norfolk; two sons Felton Edwards (Cleo) of Norfolk and Charlie L Abbott III (Tami) of Winston Salem, NC; nine grandchildren and one brother David Graddy (Carolyn) of Norfolk, Va.Funeral services will be 11 am Monday July 13,2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service 120 W. Berkley Ave. Viewing Sunday July 12,2020 Metropolitan Berkley

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Viewing
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved