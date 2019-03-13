The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Montcalm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth J. "Betty" Montcalm

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth J. "Betty" Montcalm Obituary
Elizabeth J. â€œBettyâ€ Montcalm, 76, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 11, 2019.Born in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy Janusz. Betty was a teacher for more than twenty five years, teaching in Arlington and most recently, Indian River Middle School. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Robert â€œBobâ€ Montcalm; a son, Robert â€œBobâ€ Montcalm (Jennifer); a daughter, Anne Salsgiver (Michael); grandchildren, Brandon Nielsen, Noah Salsgiver, Sylvia Montcalm, and David Salsgiver; and a sister, Margaret Strobele (William). The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 15, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .Friends are invited to send condolences and to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now