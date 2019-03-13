|
Elizabeth J. â€œBettyâ€ Montcalm, 76, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 11, 2019.Born in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy Janusz. Betty was a teacher for more than twenty five years, teaching in Arlington and most recently, Indian River Middle School. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Robert â€œBobâ€ Montcalm; a son, Robert â€œBobâ€ Montcalm (Jennifer); a daughter, Anne Salsgiver (Michael); grandchildren, Brandon Nielsen, Noah Salsgiver, Sylvia Montcalm, and David Salsgiver; and a sister, Margaret Strobele (William). The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 15, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .Friends are invited to send condolences and to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019