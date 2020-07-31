July 7, 1935 - July 28, 2020It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Elizabeth J. Ruth announces her passing. On the 28th of July 2020, the LORD called home our beloved "Nanny" at the age of 85 years, leaving her family and friends to carry on her legacy of lovingkindness. She was peacefully surrounded by the company of her beloved granddaughters, Crystal and Charlotte, at the time of her passing with other loved ones virtually.She was the "Neighborhood's Nanny" and greeted all she encountered with the warmth of her heart and a beautiful smile. There were no strangers to Nanny. Though she was our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, her heart was a welcome mat for all who graced her presence.The legacy of Nanny will be lovingly cherished by her son, Dennis Ruth and partner, Catherine Eichberger; her grandchildren, Frances Ruth, Crystal Ruth, Charlotte Ruth, Ivori Ruth, Olivia Ruth, and Nicholas Autry; great-grandchildren, Anthony Puckett Kayla Morrison, Emily Morrison, Briana Gerhart and Brenden Jones; and great-great-grandson, Aliyas Puckett.Elizabeth J. Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62years, Jimmie H. Ruth; her parents, Howard J. Higgs and Hilda Schnaudt; and brother, Howard Higgs, Jr.Nanny was active in donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Boys Town, St. Joseph's Indian School, National Wildlife Federation, and Salesian Missions and was a devout follower of Christ. She was a proud member of The Salvation Army Church.A viewing will be held on Friday, July 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel, in Norfolk, VA. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel followed by entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. COVID-19 restrictions will be in effect. Condolences may be offered to the family at: