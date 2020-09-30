1/
Elizabeth J. Wood-Stubbs
Elizabeth, better known as B.J., passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020 in Richmond, VA. She was the daughter of the late William D. and Aldah M. Grimes. She was predeceased by her husband J.D. Stubbs and brothers Sonny Grimes and Bernie Grimes. B.J. was born in Portsmouth, VA and retired from the Portsmouth Court System.

Left to cherish her memory are her son Michael Wood (Linda); daughter Shawna Shade (Charlie); six grandchildren: Brian Wood, Jennifer Reed (Graham), Lauren Pankratz (Michael), Aubrey Shade, Jack Shade and Marin Shade; and four great-grandchildren: Dexter and Torin Pankratz and Archer and Sloane Reed.

B.J. loved the years she lived at Chick's Beach and the Outer Banks and cherished her many friendships developed there.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 30, 2020.
