The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Elizabeth Jane Rich Obituary
Elizabeth Jane â€œLibbyâ€ Rich, 95, peacefully went to her Lord March 7, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late John B. Harris, Sr. and Mary Borum Harris. She graduated from Maury High School in 1941.She was also predeceased by her husbands, George E. Savage and Albert Rich, Sr.; her son, Stephen A. Savage; her brother, John B. Harris, Jr.; and her sister, Lydia H. Moody.Left to cherish her memory is her children, David B. Savage (Angie), Albert Rich, Jr. (Bonny), Connie Marshall (Cory); 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.As a member of the â€œgreatest generationâ€, she lived her strong beliefs of service to God, country, and family. She was a lifelong member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (Posts 4809 and 3160) and served as President, Department of Virginia in 1976.She loved her church, Centerville Baptist Church, and enjoyed singing in its adult choir, participating in its service ministries and senior socials, and giving her hand-made crafts to children and friends within her church family.A graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10:30 in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 12 noon at Centerville Baptist Church with Pastor Kevin Ritter officiating. A reception will follow the service.In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Centerville Baptist Church Cornerstone Fund, 908 Centerville Tpke S., Chesapeake, VA 23322.Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a note of condolence for the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2019
