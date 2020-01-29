The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
View Map
1937 - 2020
Elizabeth Jordan Bernard Obituary
Elizabeth "Beth" Jordan Bernard, age 82, of Norfolk, VA died Monday, January 27, 2020.

A Norfolk native, Beth was born August 29, 1937 to John Wesley Jordan and Margaret Fisher Jordan. She is the wife of 52 years to L. Leon Bernard, Jr. She is a 1955 graduate of Granby High School, attended the College of William and Mary - Norfolk Division and is a graduate of Eckels College of Mortuary Science in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She has been a licensed funeral director and embalmer in Virginia since 1966 and is retired from Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes, Inc. after over 40 years. She is a member of the Episcopal Church and Elizabeth River Woman's Club.

In addition to her husband she is survived by two sons, Mark Wesley Bernard and his wife Sonia of Vance, Alabama and Todd Leslie Bernard and his fiancÃ© Kim of Virginia Beach, Virginia; four grandchildren, Tyler Patrick Bernard, Matthew Christopher Bernard and Caitlin Marie Bernard of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Jordan Elizabeth Bernard of Vance, Alabama; four step-grandchildren, Derrick Lackore, Ashley Lackore, Tyler Thomas and Lucas Thomas; her aunt, Elizabeth Fisher Axelson of Washington, D.C.; and her precious cat, Roxy.

A funeral service will be conducted at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. by the Rev. Ernest L. Trueblood. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow immediately at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Norfolk SPCA or Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia. Condolences can be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 29, 2020
