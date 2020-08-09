1/1
Elizabeth K. Andrews
of Portsmouth, VA, born June 29, 1940, passed away last Tuesday, August 4th at 1:35 pm in Richmond, Virginia, surrounded by the love of her family. She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, graduate of Old Dominion University with Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Early Childhood Education, Kindergarten Teacher Extraordinaire, Math Jedi Master and all-around champion of the students of Portsmouth Public Schools. If you had her in Kindergarten, you can say your ABCs forwards and backwards. If you had her as a Math Teacher, she made sure you learned what you needed to move forward through life. She went out of her way to care for each of her students as she did for her own children. She was the champion of many a just cause and the instigator of many a high adventure. She is survived by her three children, John Earl Andrews, Brian Clifford Andrews and Karen Leigh Andrews, and her three grandchildren, Emily Elizabeth Roper, William Quinn Roper and Mark Clifford Andrews. Elizabeth will be laid to rest in West Point, Virginia, where she will join her husband, Earl Clarke Andrews, her brother Jack Temple Kirby, her sister Susan Forrest Kirby and her parents and grandparents. May they all rest in peace. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls, 8716 W. Broad Street, Henrico, VA 23294, (804) 270-6566, https://vhbg.org/homepage/give/ in the names of Elizabeth and Earl Andrews. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 9, 2020.
