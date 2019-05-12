|
Elizabeth K. Davis, â€œAnnâ€, 84, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was the daughter of the late James L. Kelly, Sr. and Gertrude S. Gordon. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James Cecil Davis and sister, Joan G. Kientz. She is survived by her brother, James L. Kelly of Prince George; sister, Betty G. Edwards of Franklin (Jimmy) and brother-in-law, Frank Kientz (Evelyn) of Jarratt. Mrs. Davis is also survived by her five nieces; Lynn Kelly Shearin (Robin), Susan Kientz Grigg (Charlie), Judy Kelly Hoyle (Robert), Pam Kientz Harris (Edward) and Linda Kelly Pace (John); great-nephews, Charles Grigg, Brett Harris, Hunter Harris, Davis Harris, R.J. Hoyle, Tom Hoyle and Luke Pace; great-nieces, Elizabeth Brown and Abby Pace. She is also survived by several great-great-nephews. Ann was a supervisor for Contel Telephone for 37 years. A graveside memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Monday, June 10 at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 17262 Courthouse Rd., Yale, VA 23897. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 12, 2019