Elizabeth K "Betsy" Rivers Kennedy, 76, passed away 17 October, 2020.
She was born in York PA raised in Virginia Beach until she enrolled in Virginia Tech where she met and married her first husband. Betsy developed a lifelong passion for Art and Calligraphy. She founded calligraphy guilds in both Houston TX and Virginia Beach. Betsy was an artist and calligrapher at Norfolks D'Art center and One 11 Studio. She authored Insights into Left-handed Calligraphy. She was president of the Norfolk Torch Club, and an active member of the Irish American Society. She received the Irene Leach award at the Chrysler Museum and won first prize in the Annual Portfolio Exhibit at The Charles Taylor Gallery in Hampton and many other awards throughout her career.
Betsy is survived by the family she loved; husband John E. Kennedy of Norfolk, her two daughters Teresa "Terri" Rivers of Jacksonville, and Tracey Burnett and husband John of Pensacola. Stepchildren: Kathleen, Robert, William, John Jr. "Eddie", Carol, James, brother George and his wife Julia Keville and many, grand children, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her first husband Fran Rivers, their son; Mike Rivers, her parents, Pauline Henrietta Epley and Worthington Keville, brothers Bobby, and Michael Keville.
Betsy truly loved her family, the Catholic Church, her homes in Norfolk's Riverview, Cromwell Farm and Lake Gaston. She traveled with the Sacred Heart Church Choir to Italy, Greece, Spain and France, with Jack to Ireland, to see the Book of Kells, and for classes in Celtic Manuscript at Trinity College, Dublin and to Wales for classes in letter carving in stone. She also touched down in Hawaii, Japan, England, Scotland, and Norway. The latest trip was to Israel to walk where Jesus walked and pray in the crypt where, after the crucifixion, HE was laid.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday October 21, from 5-7 p.m. at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. at 1501 Colonial Avenue, Norfolk. An interment service will be held outside at the original mausoleum in St. Mary's Cemetery, 3000 Church Street, Norfolk on Thursday October 22, 2:00 p.m. where she joins late son Michael. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing if attending any services. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
.