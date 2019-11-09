|
|
Elizabeth Kyle Andrews, 91, died in her home at Harbor's Edge on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of Louisa Venable Kyle and William Emmett Kyle. She is survived by her sister, Anne Kyle Moore Williams, and was predeceased by her sister, Louisa Kyle Hathaway.
In 1951, she married Dr. William C. Andrews and they were a devoted couple for 57 years. Together they enjoyed a rich life that included raising their children, community service, and travel.
Betsy graduated from Oceana High School and Mary Washington College and taught at Granby Elementary School. Throughout her life, she served her community as a member of the Junior League of Norfolk, Planned Parenthood of Norfolk, the Garden Club of Norfolk, and the Monday Club. Participating with her husband in his national and international medical association activities was a primary part of her life, and together, they were also active in welcoming U.S. Navy and NATO families to Norfolk.
She is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth A. Watts (Bobby), Susan A. Cruess (Leigh), and her son, Dr. William C. Andrews, Jr. (Peggy). Her grandchildren are Cdr. Robert C. Watts IV (Alden), Elizabeth W. Metcalf (David), Margaret A. Dillard (Chip), William S. Andrews (Julie), Charles S. Andrews and his fiancÃ©e, Kate Sadler, James A. Cruess (Kate), and Andrew W. Cruess. She had eight great-grandchildren.
The family would like to sincerely thank Betsy's team of caregivers, including Kim, Kay, Martha, Samantha, Malvina, and Cecilia, whose loving kindness and care helped her through her final years.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 on Friday, Nov. 22, in Christ and St. Luke's Episcopal Church. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia League for Planned Parenthood, 201 N. Hamilton Street, Richmond, Va. 23221 or Christ and St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 560 West Olney Road, Norfolk, Va. 23507.
H. D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family through www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Nov. 9 to Nov. 17, 2019