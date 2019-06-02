The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Elizabeth L. McNally

Elizabeth L. McNally Obituary
Elizabeth Louise McNally, 76, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away June 1, 2019. Born in Vine Grove, KY, she was the daughter of the late Dale and Mary Bennett. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time with her family. She had a deep and abiding faith, and we know that she is in the arms of Jesus. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her brothers, Eddy and David Bennett and a sister, Doris Jean. Left to cherish her memory: her husband, Donald R. McNally, Sr.; three daughters, Stephanie D. Barnes (Joey) of Virginia Beach, Doris J. Barton (Tripp) of Graham, NC, and Jennifer D. Snow of Virginia Beach; son, Donald R. â€œRayâ€ McNally, Jr., (Jeanine) of Hampton, VA; six grandchildren, Megan, Shannon, Kathy, Macey, Brandon, and Madison; three great-grandchildren, Noelle, Shepherd, and Callie; two step-grandchildren, Deanna and Jasmine; and a step-great-grandson, Ryland. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Monday, June 3, from 12 to 1 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 2, 2019
