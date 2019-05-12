Elizabeth Lorraine Gibson, 66, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away May 9, 2019.Born in Texas, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Juanita Powell. She worked for the City of Virginia Beach, Parks and Recreation Department, as a Program Coordinator for before and after school activities. Her love of children led her in a career her before she retired. She was active in several ministries with Salem United Methodist Church, collecting blankets for the homeless and offering her assistance anywhere she could help.Left to cherish her memory: her husband of 21 years, Kurt Gibson; son, Christopher Gibson (Kristen); grandchildren, Patrick, Brody, and Drew Gibson; and a brother, Ken Powell.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Salem United Methodist Church, 2057 Salem Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23456. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salem UMC. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 12, 2019