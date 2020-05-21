Ms. Elizabeth M. Parsons known to all as " Ann" departed this life on May 13,2020. She was born to Robert Ford and Odell Reid on February 7,1942 in North Carolina and lived most of her life in Chesapeake, Virginia. Ms. Parsons is preceded in death by her husband, Percell Parsons Sr ;daughter, Violet Thigpen; her parents; two brothers, and a sister. She leaves to cherish her memory, three daughters Terry Paige, Michelle Bell, and Shawanda Parsons all of Chesapeake; three sons, r. Robert Parsons of Newport News, William Knight of New York, and Percell Parsons, Jr of Chesapeake; two sisters, Lothel Jefferson and Sharon Butts of Virginia Beach; three brothers, Claude Smith of Texas, Steven Smith and Donald Smith , both of Chesapeake; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Alexander and Delores Lawson both of Chesapeake, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 23rd at Metropolitan Funeral Service Berkley, Norfolk, Virginia. Due to the 10 person gathering rule, family and friends may view the service live online at https://metropolitanfuneralservice.com/live-streaming and assemble at 3015 Elbyrne Drive, Chesapeake for the processional to the funeral home and then to the cemetery. Burial will be in Roosevelt Memorial Park. General viewing will be from 2 pm to 6 pm Friday, May 22nd with the family receiving friends at the funeral home 4pm to 6 pm
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 23rd at Metropolitan Funeral Service Berkley, Norfolk, Virginia. Due to the 10 person gathering rule, family and friends may view the service live online at https://metropolitanfuneralservice.com/live-streaming and assemble at 3015 Elbyrne Drive, Chesapeake for the processional to the funeral home and then to the cemetery. Burial will be in Roosevelt Memorial Park. General viewing will be from 2 pm to 6 pm Friday, May 22nd with the family receiving friends at the funeral home 4pm to 6 pm
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 21, 2020.