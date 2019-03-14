Newsoms â€" Elizabeth â€œLizâ€ Drake, 81, passed away on March 12, 2019 in her home where she loved being. She was born at Parkerâ€™s Ferry, NC, on September 7, 1937 to the late Lee Wood Wall and Sibyl Burgess Wall. After graduation from Ahoskie High School, Liz married the love of her life, the late George â€œBooneâ€ Drake in 1958 and they resided in Newsoms the rest of their lives. Liz worked several jobs in retail over the years but her true love was the farm life and being outside with her various animals throughout the years. She also loved having a garden and flowers. She would preserve the vegetables she grew and was known for her â€œtater-mater-onionâ€ soup. She also loved walking the fields and woods especially looking for Indian artifacts. Liz and Boone were members of the Franklin Farmers Market for years where they enjoyed meeting people and talking. She was a member of Newsoms Baptist Church where she enjoyed working with the children of the church for many years. In her later years when she was no longer able to get out on the farm, she enjoyed watching RFD TV and the farm programs.Liz was predeceased by three brothers, Stanley, Charles, and Jay Wall, and three sisters, Kathleen Lassiter, Stella Burgess, and Girlen Pierce.Liz is survived by her daughter Renea Drake-Porter and her husband Bobby Porter, whom she adored. She is also survived by her brother Allen Wall of Elizabeth City, NC, her faithful devoted sister Olethia â€œTinksâ€ Taylor of Eure, NC, her sister-in-law Florence Wall of Winton, NC, and lots of extended family.A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Wright Funeral Home with Rev. Armand Jalbert officiating. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery in Newsoms. The family will receive friends Saturday from 7-8:30 PM in the funeral home and at all other times at the residence of Bobby and Renea, 25495 General Thomas Hwy., Newsoms. The family wishes to thank her caregivers that enabled her to stay in her home, especially Dolly Westbrook whom Liz adored and enjoyed for many years. www.wrightfuneralhome.org Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary