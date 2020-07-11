Elizabeth "Lizz" McIntosh Gunnufsen, 58, of Norfolk, died July 7, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She leaves her husband of 25 years, Chris Gunnar Gunnufsen; two daughters, Carmen Elizabeth Ferraro of Richmond, VA, and Casey Leann Gunnufsen of Norfolk.
Born on March 6, 1962, in Farmville, VA, Lizz's family moved to Windsor in 1967. She graduated from Isle of Wight Academy in 1980, and Virginia Tech in 1985. Through her career, she worked for WHRO in production and the City of Chesapeake in communications, creating infrastructure to better serve residents.
She is also survived by her mother, Leddie (Foster) McIntosh of Windsor, VA, mother-in-law Gerd (Holte) Gunnufsen of Moss Point, MS, sister Susan M. Winstin of Norfolk, and many beloved family members.
She was preceded in death by her father, Oscar W. McIntosh, her father-in-law, Gunnar Gunnufsen, and her brother-in-law, Robert Ian Winstin.
Because of the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic, a reception celebrating Lizz's life is indefinitely postponed. Inurnment is being handled by Cremation Services of Hampton Roads.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to WHRO, 5200 Hampton Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23508 or online at Whro.org
, click on "donate," and in the message box type: "A gift for Lizz." A complete obituary and more information can be found at linktr.ee/lizzgunn