Elizabeth P. (Betsey) Kenerson

Elizabeth P. (Betsey) Kenerson Obituary
Elizabeth (Betsey) P. Kenerson of Portsmouth, Virginia passed away February 16th, after a long battle with cancer.

When asked what she wanted to be when she grew up, she always replied, "A Mom!" She was crazy about her two boys, D. Ryder Kenerson, III and Clayton P. Kenerson and her two precious Shih Tsus, Captain Sully and Chloe, all of whom survive her.

She also loved making things beautiful, her own home and those of others which she did through Betsey Kenerson Interior Design.

She is survived by her husband, David R. Kenerson Jr.; her mother, Doris E. Proctor; her two sisters, Katharine Proctor (Mrs. John) Macilwaine, and Susan Proctor (Mrs. John) Shreves, and her brother, Barton A. Proctor, all of Charleston, S.C. Services are private, and Betsey asked that contributions in lieu of flowers be sent to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2020
