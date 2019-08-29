Home

Elizabeth Richardson Corbin


1930 - 2019
Elizabeth Richardson Corbin Obituary
CORBIN, Elizabeth Richardson, 89, passed away August 27, 2019 at Sterling Care Harbor Pointe in Salisbury, MD. Born August 8, 1930 in Newport News, VA, she was the daughter of the late Woodson and Olive Richardson. Elizabeth attended Newport News High School and Penn College, and was affectionately known by her friends as "Pinky". She was a homemaker and loving mother to her children. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband Stephen Corbin; and daughter Susan Lilliston. An avid reader and servant of the Lord, she volunteered at the Eastern Shore Public Library in Accomac, Virginia and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Onancock, VA. She is survived by two sons, Stephen Neal Corbin of Salisbury MD; and Paul A. Corbin and his wife Linda of Mechanicsville, VA. Elizabeth is Big Nanny to four grandchildren: Stephen Corbin of Raleigh, NC, Andrew Corbin of Richmond, VA, Clinton Corbin of Salisbury, MD, and Olivia Bryant and her husband, Cody of Mechanicsville, VA.

Interment will be private at Peninsula Memorial Park in Newport News, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 29, 2019
