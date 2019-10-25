|
Elizabeth Ruth Rubel, 92, of Chesapeake passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Born in Nashville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Paul R. Bransford and Olive Ann Freeman. Wife of her beloved late husband, Sylvester Rubel of Newark, New Jersey. She was predeceased by her older Sister, Pauline Cockrill of Chesapeake, VA, younger brother, Murray R. Bransford, Sr., and younger sister, Evelyn Gaultney, both of the Wichita, Kansas area. Two nephews and a niece also predeceased Elizabeth.
Survivors include eleven nieces and nephews and many great and great great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 am, Monday, October 28, 2019 in Rosewood Memorial Park, 631 N. Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach.
