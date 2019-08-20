|
Elizabeth S. Brodnax "Liz" , 88, of the 1000 block of Meads Rd. passed away on August 11, 2019. She was born on September 5, 1930 in Sardis, Mississippi. Elizabeth retired after 27 years of service from Depaul Medical Center. She received her education from Norfolk Public Schools. Elizabeth was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church where she served on the Usher Ministry, Loving Care Ministry and Pastor's Aide. She was also a member of the Red Hat Ladies and Norfolk City Recreation Center. A funeral service will be held, 11am, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 934 W. Little Creek Rd. Norfolk, VA. Viewing will be held, 4pm-8pm, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA. Interment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 20, 2019