Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
934 W. Little Creek Rd.
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Elizabeth Brodnax
Elizabeth S. Brodnax


1930 - 2019
Elizabeth S. Brodnax Obituary
Elizabeth S. Brodnax "Liz" , 88, of the 1000 block of Meads Rd. passed away on August 11, 2019. She was born on September 5, 1930 in Sardis, Mississippi. Elizabeth retired after 27 years of service from Depaul Medical Center. She received her education from Norfolk Public Schools. Elizabeth was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church where she served on the Usher Ministry, Loving Care Ministry and Pastor's Aide. She was also a member of the Red Hat Ladies and Norfolk City Recreation Center. A funeral service will be held, 11am, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 934 W. Little Creek Rd. Norfolk, VA. Viewing will be held, 4pm-8pm, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA. Interment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 20, 2019
