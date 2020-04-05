The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
PORTSMOUTH- Elizabeth Satterwhite Saunders, her Indian name "She Who Walks By Water", 79, died April 4, 2020. Raised in Henderson, NC, she was a retired 5th grade math and biology teacher at Portsmouth Christian School. Elizabeth was a member of the National Beta Club and president of the National Honor Society.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, David H. Saunders; sons, Robert Saunders and wife Amy, and Hartwell Saunders and wife Pam; sister, Linda Proctor; grandchildren, April Saunders, Dustin Saunders, Dillon Saunders, Bethany Cain and Seth Saunders; and great-grandchild, Jayden Saunders.

A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 7. Visiting hours will be at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Monday from 10 AM to 5 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020
