Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA
Elizabeth Setzer Salmon Obituary
Elizabeth S. Salmon (84), passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton O. Salmon, Jr.; son, Gary Salmon, her parents, Carl and Nancy Setzer, sister, Marie Prentiss; and brothers, Robert and Albert Setzer.

She is survived by her two sons, David (Patricia) and Mark (Mary) Salmon; daughter, Lisa (Ben) Beattie; three grandsons, Stephen (Sara), Charles, and John Salmon; two granddaughters, Sarah Salmon and Mackenzie Beattie; two great grandsons, Jack and Thomas Salmon.

She was a long time Norfolk resident. She was a loving homemaker who was devoted to her entire family, was an avid reader, newspaper jumbler, and dedicated "Wheel" and Jeopardy watcher. She also attended Calvary Baptist Church.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10am at Woodlawn Funeral Home, and a chapel service at 11am, with interment to follow in the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. To leave a memory or message of condolences for the family, please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 5, 2019
