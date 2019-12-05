|
|
Elizabeth S. Salmon (84), passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton O. Salmon, Jr.; son, Gary Salmon, her parents, Carl and Nancy Setzer, sister, Marie Prentiss; and brothers, Robert and Albert Setzer.
She is survived by her two sons, David (Patricia) and Mark (Mary) Salmon; daughter, Lisa (Ben) Beattie; three grandsons, Stephen (Sara), Charles, and John Salmon; two granddaughters, Sarah Salmon and Mackenzie Beattie; two great grandsons, Jack and Thomas Salmon.
She was a long time Norfolk resident. She was a loving homemaker who was devoted to her entire family, was an avid reader, newspaper jumbler, and dedicated "Wheel" and Jeopardy watcher. She also attended Calvary Baptist Church.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10am at Woodlawn Funeral Home, and a chapel service at 11am, with interment to follow in the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. To leave a memory or message of condolences for the family, please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 5, 2019