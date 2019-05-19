|
|
Elizabeth Steinmetz Palmer, 87, of Chesapeake passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Born in New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Charles A. and Mae N. Steinmetz. Elizabeth graduated from the former DePaul Hospital School of Nursing in Norfolk, VA and practiced as a registered nurse for over forty years. Her hobbies included cooking and quilting.Survivors include her loving and devoted husband of 66 years, Selwyn Palmer, her children Beth, David and Mark, and five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family will celebrate her life at a private memorial service. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 19, 2019