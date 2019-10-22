|
|
Elizabeth "Libby" Taylor Keel, 85, went home to be with the Lord and join her beloved husband on Saturday, October 19, 2019. She was a native of North Carolina and a member of the former Western Branch Baptist Church in Portsmouth, Virginia.
Libby was predeceased by her husband, James W. Keel, Jr.; brother, Louis J. "Freddie" Taylor and sister-in-law, Frances Keel Pope. She is survived by her 3 sons, James W. Keel, III, Jeffrey W. Keel and wife, Valerie, Jerry W. Keel and wife, Mendy; 10 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Marilyn B. Taylor, Grace Ripley Jones and Lois D. Keel; brothers-in-law, Robert B. Keel, Clarence W. Keel and wife, Linda, Anthony L. Keel and wife, Debbie; numerous nieces and nephews; half-siblings, Tommy Taylor and wife, Marlo, Bruce Taylor and wife, Wanda, Fran Outlaw and Judy Scott. Libby had a kind, gentle and giving spirit and she leaves behind many friends. She loved the Lord. She always put her family first and they were the center of her world.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the entire staff of the Sentara Obici ICU for the excellent care and kindness given during Libby's recent illness.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday in Loving Funeral Home by Rev. Dean H. Harvey with burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends in the funeral home Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 pm. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 22, 2019