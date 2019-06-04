Elizabeth Todd Berkeley passed away May 30, 2019 at the age of 50, Wife of Dean Burgess V, her beloved Husband of 24 years and, the Cherished daughter of Doris Prince Greening and, the late Kirk Berkeley. She is survived by her Aunts Olivia Sue and her Husband Sidney E. Van Landingham, and Letha Maxwell Hundley; Cousins Jerry and Teri Prince, their children Bethany and Justin, Jennifer and her husband Gordon Dodson, and their children Phillip and Le Ann; Desiree and her Husband Evan Spivey. She is also survived by her Father-in-law Dean Burgess (IV), Mother-in-law Marguerite Barco Burgess, Sister-in-law Julia B. Ballinger and her husband Keir, and their children Cameron, Goddaughter Leah, and Benjamin. A Service of Holy Eucharist will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church on June 6, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Portsmouth Humane Society in Elizabeth's name. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary