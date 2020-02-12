The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton
735 Virginia Road
Edenton, NC 27932
252-482-9993
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Edenton United Methodist Church
Elizabeth Waidelich Will


1927 - 2020
Elizabeth Waidelich "Liz" Will, 92, of 200 East King Street, Edenton, NC, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Mrs. Will was born in Columbus, OH on December 14, 1927, and was the daughter of the late Bernard and Alberta Waidelich.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Allen "Bob" Will, and by a brother, Chuck Waidelich.

Surviving are her two sons, Al Will and wife, JanEl, of Suffolk, VA and Tom Will and wife, Stacey, of Apex; a brother, John Waidelich of Lambertville, MI; and three grandchildren, Claire, Sam, and Ben.

A memorial service will be held Friday, February 21, at 2:00 p.m. in Edenton United Methodist Church. A reception will be held in the church fellowship hall following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cupola House Foundation, PO Box 311, Edenton, NC 27932.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting the Miller Funeral Home website, www.millerfhc.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 12, 2020
