Elizabeth Waidelich "Liz" Will, 92, of 200 East King Street, Edenton, NC, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Mrs. Will was born in Columbus, OH on December 14, 1927, and was the daughter of the late Bernard and Alberta Waidelich.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Allen "Bob" Will, and by a brother, Chuck Waidelich.
Surviving are her two sons, Al Will and wife, JanEl, of Suffolk, VA and Tom Will and wife, Stacey, of Apex; a brother, John Waidelich of Lambertville, MI; and three grandchildren, Claire, Sam, and Ben.
A memorial service will be held Friday, February 21, at 2:00 p.m. in Edenton United Methodist Church. A reception will be held in the church fellowship hall following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cupola House Foundation, PO Box 311, Edenton, NC 27932.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 12, 2020