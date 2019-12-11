|
|
Elizabeth "Libby" Ann Willett, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Libby was born in Henderson, North Carolina on October 1, 1936. She was the daughter of the late S/Major Joseph and S/Major Agnes Willett who were Salvation Army officers in Portsmouth, Virginia for many years.
Libby was a high school graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Portsmouth, VA. She worked in the shipping industry for many years and eventually retired as office manager from Eimskip Shipping Company.
After retirement, she was active in the community with various organizations including the Sterling Point Garden Club, Animal Assistance League and the Portsmouth Women's Executive Club.
Libby is predeceased by her brother Charles Edwin Willett, Sr. and faithful friend Jane Breier. Survivors include her beloved brother, Joseph Willett, Jr. of Raleigh, North Carolina, a host of loving nieces, nephews and devoted life-time friends.
Libby will always be remembered as the Matriarch of our family and a woman ahead of her time! The family would like to express their heart-felt appreciation to Churchland House Memory Care Unit and Heartland Hospice Care for their love, compassion, dedication and kindness.
The family will greet friends and relatives at Loving Funeral Home, Churchland Chapel on Thursday, December 12th from 6 PM-7 PM. A service to celebrate Libby's life will be held on December 13th at 2 pm at Loving Funeral Home. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Olive Branch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Southeastern Virginia Chapter, , 6350 Center Drive, Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502.Condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 11, 2019