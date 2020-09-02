1/1
Elizabeth Wood Gowen
Elizabeth W. Gowen, 89, of Norfolk, VA died on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Born to Simon Mayo Wood and Bessie Lee Massie Wood, she grew up on a farm in Nelson County. Following High School, she attended Phillips Business College in Lynchburg, VA where she met the love of her life, Clarence "Buddy" Gowen. They married in 1951, and both worked at Lynchburg Foundry until retirement.

She was active in Rivermont Avenue Baptist Church in Lynchburg, serving as a Deacon for many years. Most recently, she was a member of Royster Memorial Presbyterian Church in Norfolk.

She and Buddy relocated to Norfolk in 2009 to be closer to family. She had many dear friends. Of all the joys in her life, her greatest was the love and happiness in her family.

She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Drs. C.W. and Marilyn Gowen; her granddaughters, Sarah Gowen (Charles) Murray and Rebecca Gowen (Edwin) Wells; her nieces, Donnie Clark (Bill) Devens and Ann Johnson (Phil) Davis; and her great nephew, Cory (Michelle) Davis and their children.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, her parents, and her brother, Ernest Mayo Wood.

The family would like to thank the staff at Providence Place at DePaul for their loving care provided to Mom.

A graveside funeral will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Fort Hill Memorial Park in Lynchburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Fort Hill Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
