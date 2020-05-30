Or Copy this URL to Share

Elizabeth Thompson, 89, passed May 14, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1pm-6pm, June 5, 2020 at Metropolitan, Berkley. A graveside service will be, June 6, 2020 at 11:00am leaving Metropolitan Berkley at 10:00am.



Please send your condolences and financial support to; Alton Thompson, 2306 Effingham St, Portsmouth, VA 23704 or Cashapp: $BigAl8164.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store