Ella Carawan Davis, 96, of Virginia Beach, VA, peacefully passed from us on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Ella was born to Robert Marcus and Deb Jarvis Carawan, on February 6, 1924. Ella was married to the late Harry L. Davis Jr. and was the proud mother of Harry L. Davis III (Theresa) and Lynne Logan (Phil). She truly loved being the grandmother to Cameron Davis, Rolley Davis (Laura), Benjamin Logan (Brooke), Austin Logan and the great-grandmother to Grady Davis and Evelyn Logan. Ella cherished her extended family of Tammy Davis, Georgine Armstrong, Jane Hodges, Bob Carawan and their families. Close to her heart were Dan, Angelia, Samantha, Elizabeth, and Abigail Buhr and Josh, April, Michelle, and Maverick Bassing. Ella's family was her joy!

Ella grew up in Swan Quarter, NC. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from East Carolina Teachers' College (ECU) and after graduation served as a Home Demonstration agent with the North Carolina Extension Service. She married Harry and moved to Virginia. She raised her family and earned her Master's degree from Virginia Tech. Ella taught Home Economics in the Virginia Beach Public Schools until her retirement in 1986.

An angel here on Earth, Ella loved her family, friends, and her church. She was an active member of Thalia United Methodist Church for over fifty years and participated in the weekly Bible Study class, the United Methodist Women, and her beloved Seekers Sunday School class.

We would like to extend our sincere thanks to her wonderful caregivers at Baylake Assisted Living and Interim Hospice for their love and care.

A private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Thalia United Methodist Church, 4321 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23452 or at www.thaliaumc.org. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
