Ella Celestine Duke, 75, of Portsmouth departed this life on November 7, 2020. She preceded in death by her parents Calvin Spence and Rosa Lee Browne, her brother Frank Spence.Â She retired from Portsmouth and Chesapeake General Hospital after working for over 20 years. She is a proud alum of Lady of Victory Catholic School and Crestwood High School.Â She was a lifelong member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.Â She was a member of the United Usher Board and also a member of the Improve Benevolent Protective Elks of the World.Â She is survived by her husband, Wyman C. Duke; two sons - Curtis McDonald, Jr. of Norfolk, VA and Richard Anthony McDonald of Washington DC; two daughtersÂ - Roslyn Durham (Andre) and Audrey Harris (Tommy) of Portsmouth, two stepchildren, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service will be held at 11AM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Corprew Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Roosevelt Memorial Park. Viewing Thursday from 2pm-7pm.



