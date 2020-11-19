1/1
Ella Celestine Duke
Ella Celestine Duke, 75, of Portsmouth departed this life on November 7, 2020. She preceded in death by her parents Calvin Spence and Rosa Lee Browne, her brother Frank Spence.Â  She retired from Portsmouth and Chesapeake General Hospital after working for over 20 years. She is a proud alum of Lady of Victory Catholic School and Crestwood High School.Â  She was a lifelong member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.Â  She was a member of the United Usher Board and also a member of the Improve Benevolent Protective Elks of the World.Â She is survived by her husband, Wyman C. Duke; two sons - Curtis McDonald, Jr. of Norfolk, VA and Richard Anthony McDonald of Washington DC; two daughtersÂ - Roslyn Durham (Andre) and Audrey Harris (Tommy) of Portsmouth, two stepchildren, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service will be held at 11AM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Corprew Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Roosevelt Memorial Park. Viewing Thursday from 2pm-7pm.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Corprew Funeral Home 
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Corprew Funeral Home 
Funeral services provided by
Corprew Funeral Home 
1822 Portsmouth Blvd 
Portsmouth, VA 23704 
(757) 399-4661
Memories & Condolences
November 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Deborah Farrell
Coworker
November 18, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Deborah Farrell
