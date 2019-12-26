|
Ella Madge Hassell, of Virginia Beach, VA died peacefully on December 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on December 19, 1925, in Perquimans County, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Mary Madge and Thomas Perry Goodwin; her father, William Gaston Miller; her brother, Lloyd Gaston Miller; her sister-in-law, Evelyn Stanley Miller; and her beloved husband, John J. Hassell, Jr.
Madge grew up in Norfolk, Virginia and graduated from Maury High School in 1943. She retired in 1980 from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration with 32 years of service. She was a member of Royster Memorial Presbyterian Church for 30 years and lived in Virginia Beach for the last 24 years.
Left to cherish Madge's memory are her niece and her husband, Sharon and Ken Rhodes; her nephew, Stanley Miller; great-nephew, Jeffrey Rhodes; and great-niece and her husband, Tracy and Tommy Carini.
The family would like to thank Senior Corp. caregivers, especially Catrina for her dedicated service, and friends Joan Duvall and Naomi Gill for their friendship and love.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Friday, December 27, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 26, 2019