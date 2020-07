Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ella's life story with friends and family

Share Ella's life story with friends and family

Ella M. Pellerin transitioned from this life on June 29th. The Graveside service will be Tues., July7th, 11a.m., there will be a viewing on Mon. from 5 to 7pm at Community F. H.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store