Miss Ella "Eloise" Smith, 89 passed away July 14, 2020 at Signature Health Care in Norfolk. She was born on January 8, 1931 to the late Claude and Erma Smith. Eloise was predeceased by her parents, six sisters and five brothers. She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews. She enjoyed reading her bible.
A funeral service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. She will be laid to rest at New Hollywood Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com
to view the service and leave a condolence to the family.