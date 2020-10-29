1/1
Elleen Harper
N. Elleen Lomax Harper, 102, departed this life October 25, 2020. Surviving are her loving and devoted sons, Willie C Marlins (Mary) of Suffolk, VA; James L. Harper (Kay) of Prince George County, VA; and C. Hilery Harper (Zina) of Richmond, VA; Eleven grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 2 nieces, 3 nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, other relatives and friends.

Mrs. Harper was a retired educator who taught in the public schools of Prince George County, Dinwiddie County, Emporia, VA and also Chesapeake Public Schools for 40 years. She retired from the Chesapeake Public Schools in 1979 having taught at Central Elementary School and Deep Creek Elementary School.

Her remains rest at Corprew Funeral Home, 1822 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth, VA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 1:00pm at Divine Baptist Church, 2719 Old Galberry Road, Chesapeake, VA. Rev. Dr. Tommie P. Smith, Pastor, officiating. Eulogy by Rev. Dr. Robert L. Barnes. Interment will follow at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Chesapeake. Viewing on Friday from 2PM - 7PM.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
OCT
31
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Divine Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Corprew Funeral Home 
1822 Portsmouth Blvd 
Portsmouth, VA 23704 
(757) 399-4661
