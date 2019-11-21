The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Ellen A. Honaker


1925 - 2019
Ellen A. Honaker Obituary
Ellen A. Honaker 94, of Bonita Springs died November 16, 2019 at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice. Ellen was born June 22, 1925 in Portsmouth, VA a daughter of the late Arthur L. and Nellie (DeKalb) Adams. She was a former resident of Carrollton, VA and moved to Bonita Springs in 1981. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Naples. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Bodger and her husband, Eric of Southampton, England and her sister, Rita Adams of Bonita Springs, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William A. Honaker in 2010 and her son, William A. Honaker in 2017.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home 28300 S. Tamiami Tr., Bonita Springs with Dr. Todd Sterns of the First Baptist Church of Naples, officiating. She will be buried next to her husband at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL.

To sign her guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 21, 2019
