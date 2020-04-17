|
Ellen Baker Wagner, 97, formerly a 40+ year resident of Norfolk, died April 14, 2020 in her Roanoke Rapids home.
Mrs. Wagner was retired from the NOB Navy Exchange in Norfolk. Surviving is her daughter, Patricia Cullipher of Roanoke Rapids; 2 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; 2 great-great grandchildren. Mrs. Wagner will be cremated. The online guest register may be signed at hockadayfs.com. Arrangements are under the care of Hockaday Funeral and Cremation Service of Roanoke Rapids.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 17, 2020