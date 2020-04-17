Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Baker Wagner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Baker Wagner Obituary
Ellen Baker Wagner, 97, formerly a 40+ year resident of Norfolk, died April 14, 2020 in her Roanoke Rapids home.

Mrs. Wagner was retired from the NOB Navy Exchange in Norfolk. Surviving is her daughter, Patricia Cullipher of Roanoke Rapids; 2 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; 2 great-great grandchildren. Mrs. Wagner will be cremated. The online guest register may be signed at hockadayfs.com. Arrangements are under the care of Hockaday Funeral and Cremation Service of Roanoke Rapids.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -